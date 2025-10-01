Books As Guardians of Identity

Ankawa, Iraq -- In Ankawa, the historic Assyrian district of Arba'ilo (Erbil) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), the Fourth Open Book Fair began on Monday evening, transforming the town into a stage for celebrating memory and heritage. Organized by the Syriac Library of the General Directorate of Syriac Culture and Arts, the fair carries the telling slogan Books: A Mirror of Identity.

The opening unfolded like a communal celebration of Assyrian heritage, with a clear message that books remain the cornerstone of preserving identity for a community navigating the uncertainties of the present while holding fast to its cultural roots.

At the opening ceremony, Kaldo Ramzi Oghanna, Director General of Syriac Culture and Arts, described Ankawa as "a cultural beacon where literature and the arts find a home." He framed the fair as a declaration of resolve, "Our people refuse to live without identity and will not allow their memory to be erased." Books, he said, are more than vessels of knowledge -- they are "bridges spanning past and future," and symbols of culture's power to safeguard existence.

Chaldean Archbishop of Arba'ilo Bashar Matti Warda also spoke, highlighting the central role of books in safeguarding the identity of the Assyrian people and ensuring their historical presence in their homeland.

This theme was further explored in a panel discussion titled Language, Intellectual Heritage, and Identity: Visions and Horizons. Moderated by writer Boutros Nabati, the session brought together clergy and academics including Archbishop Najeeb Michael Mousa, head of the Syriac Language Department at Salahaddin University Dr. Kawthar Najib, and researcher Lawrence Nader Makho. Their dialogue took on an existential tone, focusing on language as the carrier of identity and on how to transmit this heritage faithfully to the next generation.

The fair extended beyond the written word. Singer Mella Zardi added a musical touch with her performance, followed by the launch and signing of the novel The Cellar by writer Ahmed Saadawi, who was honored for his contribution to supporting Assyrian culture and for linking literature with dialogue and diversity. The first day concluded with the performance of artist Mirna Esho, whose captivating voice enchanted the audience and affirmed that literature and art stand together as twin pillars of identity.

The fair drew a broad audience of religious, cultural, and political figures, including members of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Parliament, as well as writers, academics, and literature enthusiasts.

Running until 1 October, the fair features ongoing discussions and artistic programs. Yet it is more than just a cultural event -- it is a declaration that the Assyrian presence in Iraq endures, renewed through books and through the conviction that culture remains the final guardian of memory.