Reviving Ancient Assyrian Civilization Through AI

Södertälje, Sweden -- Artificial intelligence is now taking us on an unprecedented journey, reopening the gates of time to civilizations whose fame never faded. On this journey, the world is rediscovering the secrets of these cultures and their peoples, witnessing firsthand how a great nation rose and how its sun once shone over the ancient world.

Among the most prominent of these civilizations--whose descendants remain living witnesses and guardians of its history--is the Assyrian civilization, whose roots are still deeply embedded in the land. As part of efforts to revive the history of the Assyrian people and the civilization of Beth Nahrain (Mesopotamia), football club Assyriska FF of Sweden recently signed an agreement with award-winning AI filmmaker Toby Hyder. The collaboration aims to create AI-generated productions that promote the team as a global platform for Assyrian identity.

In a public comment, Assyriska's chairman, Mousa Issa, said: "The idea has always been on my mind, but when I saw Toby's film 'Bones of Yew,' I realized how modern AI technologies can turn the idea into reality." Issa continued: "During my participation in an online lecture with AI innovators and pioneers in the field, Toby Hyder's film 'Bones of Yew' was screened, and I immediately drew a connection between Assyriska's history and the vision of the Assyrian people."

During the lecture, an interview was conducted with Hyder, who emphasized his deep interest in historical events--a passion that prompted Issa to reach out to him. Issa recounted the story and journey of the Assyrian people, from the founding of civilizations and the rule of empires to genocide and life in the diaspora. Hyder was captivated by the idea and determined to bring it to life.

In an interview with XO Link, Hyder explained why he chose the project: "The more I listened to Mousa and began researching, the more I realized that Assyriska Football Club is not just a team--it is a global voice for the Assyrian people. The history, identity, and perseverance the team displays daily tell a story worth sharing. Audiences can expect powerful visuals and emotional storytelling that connect football to heritage the Assyrian people. The film will cement the idea that the club is a strong symbol of the people's pride, unity, and survival."

For many years, Assyriska FF, as a football club, has pursued a clear goal: to connect the Assyrian people around the world. The club has held gatherings in Canada, Australia, and England, as well as with the large Assyrian community in the United States, to exchange ideas and highlight the history, culture, and identity of this people.

The team has played a prominent role in this effort, producing the Epic of Gilgamesh stage play last year and designing special team jerseys embroidered with a poem in the Assyrian language. That design went on to win the award for Best Match Jersey of the Year.

The club's initiatives extend beyond these activities. This year, Assyriska FF marked the anniversary of the 1915 Sayfo Genocide in its own way: players wore black armbands during all matches, and the team displayed a banner calling on the government to officially recognize the genocide.

Today, the effort is renewed to convey a message about the club's history, its contributions to Assyrian identity, and its potential for the future. Although producing a film of this kind--even a short one--with an award-winning director will cost the club a significant sum, Assyriska FF is turning to its supporters for donations so as not to impact this year's budget.

This film is not merely a revival of history; it is a promise of a future that breathes life into every civilization and every story waiting to be told. History is no longer confined to books--it pulses on the screen, alive, as if we are experiencing it in the present.