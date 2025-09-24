Youtube Documentary on Assyrian Genocide Gains More Than Five Million Views

A screenshot from the documentary about the Assyrian genocide by A Day in History. The popular YouTube channel A Day in History, with more than eight hundred thousand subscribers and the stated aim of "shedding light on some of history's most suppressed but factual events," published a mini-documentary about the Assyrian genocide in October 2023.

Since its release, the documentary has garnered more than 5.2 million views on YouTube, making it one of the channel's most-watched videos. It also generated significant interaction in the form of likes and comments, with one viewer writing: "I'd heard about the Armenian genocide, but I'd never heard about this. Thanks for spreading awareness about these atrocities."

In the introduction, the team behind A Day in History acknowledged that they themselves had initially overlooked the Assyrian genocide, stating: "It seems impossible that we would forget genocides of entire people, but events like the Assyrian genocide show us how fickle human memory can be."

The documentary is well-researched and factually accurate, with sources listed in the description, including the detailed book Massacres, Resistance, Protectors: Muslim-Christian Relations in Eastern Anatolia during World War I (2006) by Swedish researcher David Gaunt.

"The struggle of the Assyrians is easily overlooked, but it contains tales of incredible brutality and of admirable resistance," the description notes.