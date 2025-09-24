Syndicated News
Youtube Documentary on Assyrian Genocide Gains More Than Five Million Views
Assyrian Post
Posted 2025-09-24 19:36 GMT
Bookmark and Share

A screenshot from the documentary about the Assyrian genocide by A Day in History.
The popular YouTube channel A Day in History, with more than eight hundred thousand subscribers and the stated aim of "shedding light on some of history's most suppressed but factual events," published a mini-documentary about the Assyrian genocide in October 2023.

Since its release, the documentary has garnered more than 5.2 million views on YouTube, making it one of the channel's most-watched videos. It also generated significant interaction in the form of likes and comments, with one viewer writing: "I'd heard about the Armenian genocide, but I'd never heard about this. Thanks for spreading awareness about these atrocities."

In the introduction, the team behind A Day in History acknowledged that they themselves had initially overlooked the Assyrian genocide, stating: "It seems impossible that we would forget genocides of entire people, but events like the Assyrian genocide show us how fickle human memory can be."

The documentary is well-researched and factually accurate, with sources listed in the description, including the detailed book Massacres, Resistance, Protectors: Muslim-Christian Relations in Eastern Anatolia during World War I (2006) by Swedish researcher David Gaunt.

"The struggle of the Assyrians is easily overlooked, but it contains tales of incredible brutality and of admirable resistance," the description notes.


Type your comment and click
or register to post a comment.
* required field
User ID*
enter user ID or e-mail to recover login credentials
Password*