KRG Exploits Visit of Assyrians in PR Blitz Amid Land Grabs, Discrimination Accusations

Four Assyrian-Americans from the Assyrians for Justice organization toured northern Iraq for several days in September. Led by Sam Darmo, a Phoenix real estate agent and co-founder of Assyrians for Trump, the group met with an impressive list of high-ranking officials from the Barzani-led KRG.

The delegation was received by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and former leader Masoud Barzani. They were also invited to a "special dinner" hosted by Bayan Rahman, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister, with Foreign Minister Safeen Dizayee and other KRG officials in attendance.

The visit followed an event in the U.S. Congress on July 21, sponsored by Republican Congressman Abraham Hamadeh of Arizona, to honor Assyrian martyrs. That event was attended by Bayan Rahman and Safeen Dizayee and widely covered by Kurdish media. Afterward, Darmo and his associates visited the KRG office in Washington, issuing a press release thanking Kurdish officials for their "commitment to open dialogue."

Exploiting the visit for political ends

Darmo's visit to Northern Iraq was quickly turned into a public relations blitz by the KRG, which is seeking continued U.S. backing and support.

During the tour, the Assyrian-Americans were brought on several Kurdish media outlets controlled by the Barzani family. Coverage consistently framed the visit as proof of KRG's support for Assyrians. Headlines included: "Assyrian Advocate Hails KRG Region's Role in Safeguarding Assyrians' Rights", "President Barzani Reiterates Erbil's Pledge to Safeguarding Ethnic, Religious Communities" (Rudaw English), "US Assyrian Delegation Commends KRG Coexistence" (Bas News), followed by another article by the same outlet declaring, "KRG Emerging as a Safe Haven for Assyrians: US Delegation."

Research by The Post shows the Kurdish outlets published near-identical stories multiple times in a matter of days with slightly altered headlines and content -- a common SEO tactic known as duplicate content farming to maximize exposure. Meanwhile, the KRG's Washington office circulated links to these articles to several U.S. congressional offices and other contacts, The Post has learned.

A long list of atrocities and systemic discrimination

While the KRG promotes itself as a champion of peaceful coexistence, especially to Western audiences, Assyrian grievances remain deep. Beyond attempts to distort Assyrian history and identity, independent Assyrian and international organizations have documented decades of systemic discrimination, attacks, and land seizures against Assyrians since the KRG's creation in 1992.

The undermining of Assyrians has also been carried out in areas outside Kurdish control as the KRG is seeking to annex the Nineveh Plain -- an Assyrian region with no Kurdish demographic presence -- through a mix of coercion and incentives, as documented by Human Rights Watch.

One meeting granted, another denied

Darmo, who gathers only a handful of American-Assyrians, was warmly welcomed by all three top Barzani leaders. Meanwhile, the head of the biggest Assyrian political party in the KRG, the Assyrian Democratic Movement, recently revealed in an open letter that Masoud Barzani has repeatedly ignored requests to meet and discuss ongoing land occupations and other unresolved issues affecting Assyrians.

On social media, Darmo faced backlash from Assyrians who accused him of naivety and providing the KRG with propaganda material. One user commented on ANB Sat's Facebook page:

"Alright then, ask the unemployed Assyrians, the villagers surrounded by checkpoints, and the landowners and farmers whose properties have been seized. Look at the objections that have been pending for years without resolution, and compare the services in Assyrian areas with those in Kurdish areas. Then you'll get the correct answer. The truth must always be told."

Despite Darmos formal praise for the KRG, he was careful to dodge questions that could upset his hosts. When asked about the "historical bond" between Kurds and Assyrians in one interview, Darmo simply replied,"Exactly..," without addressing that this "bond" has been marked by repeated Kurdish atrocities against Assyrians. Historians studying the 1915 Assyrian genocide conclude that Kurds were not only eager participants but also key drivers. Kurds likewise played major roles in the Simele Massacre and many other assaults on Assyrians.

The broader context

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated his reluctance to entangle the U.S. in foreign conflicts and makes no secret of his broadly unfavorable views of the Muslim world. The KRG, as a Muslim-majority entity reliant on U.S. backing, has long sought to maintain strong influence in Washington. Its survival ultimately is dependent on continued American backing and strengthening its image as a protector of "Christians" has always been high on its agenda for this reason.

Many Assyrians believe that by rolling out the red carpet for a few Assyrian individuals representing only themselves, Kurdish leaders secured valuable PR: projecting the KRG anew as a protector of Christians and producing a stream of media headlines to circulate abroad by simply flattering Darmo with high-level access.

An Assyrian political analyst in Nohadra, speaking anonymously for safety reasons, told The Post:

"There's no doubt Sam Darmo wants to do something good for Assyrians here, but if the KRG had sincere intentions, there would be no need for anyone to come from the U.S. Instead, he has made himself the latest example of Assyrian political naivety. He has given the Kurds exactly what they want in exchange for absolutely nothing."

It is unclear if the delegation also met with Wendy Green, the new U.S. Consul General in Erbil.