Assyrian Woman, 52, Enrolls in University to Preserve Her Language

Hanım Beğtaş from the southeastern province of Mardin, who had to end her formal education after primary school, has achieved a lifelong dream: Becoming a university student at the age of 52. Born in a rural neighborhood of the city's district of Midyat, Beğtaş stopped her schooling as a child at her mother's insistence.

She later married Yusuf Beğtaş, a Syriac language educator and head of a Syriac language and culture association.

Beğtaş devoted much of her life to raising her five children.

Today, her family includes a doctor, a lawyer, a sociologist, a dentist, and the youngest, who is studying gastronomy.

With her children's education secured, she turned her attention back to her own.

Completing middle and high school through distance education, Beğtaş prepared for Türkiye's university entrance exam with the support of her husband and children.

Her efforts culminated in her admission to the Syriac Language and Literature Department at Mardin Artuklu University.

Reflecting on her journey, Beğtaş said, "After primary school, my older brothers wanted me to continue, but my mother refused, and it stayed with me as a regret."

She explained that raising her children had been her priority for decades, and now that they were established, she wanted to pursue her own education.

Beğtaş chose the Syriac program to contribute to preserving her native language, highlighting that her family's encouragement played a major role in her decision.

"Everyone was happy for me. My children are proud," she said.

Emphasizing that learning has no age limit, Beğtaş encouraged others to continue their education regardless of circumstances.

"Anyone can study at any age, as long as there is patience and determination. My goal is to graduate and, together with my husband, help revitalize a language that is in danger of being forgotten."

Her husband Yusuf Beğtaş highlighted her determination, noting that supporting her decision to continue education and seeing her succeed at this stage of life was deeply gratifying.

He also emphasized the importance of keeping Syriac alive.

Syriac has long served as a cultural bridge between East and West, Yusuf Beğtaş noted, adding that his wife's university studies would enable them to continue collaborating to keep the language alive.