Chaldean Patriarch Rejects Proposed Amendments to Iraq's Religious Endowments Law

Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako on Tuesday called for rejecting proposed amendments to the law governing the Endowments Office for Christians, Yazidis, and Mandaeans, warning that the changes could undermine the identity and rights of these historic religious communities.

In a statement, Sako said the law should not be altered by "a limited number of church leaders in the absence of the majority and without representatives of the Yazidi and Mandaean faiths." He also criticized the fact that the recent meeting on the amendments was chaired by the head of the Endowments Office, who is not a cleric, calling it a "clear violation of tradition."

The patriarch voiced particular concern over a proposal to change the office's name from the "Endowments Office for Christians, Yazidis, and Mandaeans" to the "Office of Religious Sects," arguing that the more accurate title should be the "Office of the Three Religions."

Sako also stressed that the office is linked to the prime minister's authority, not the president's, noting that while a religious community constitutes a spiritual entity, its leader is a legal authority recognized through official appointment, which in the past was confirmed by a presidential decree.

He warned that granting the Council of Ministers the power to revoke recognition of any religious community by majority vote would pose "an existential threat" to these ancient faiths.

According to Sako, another problematic clause would allow the council to discipline or remove the legally recognized head of a community. "The ultimate authority of a community leader is the patriarch or the supreme religious authority," he said, adding that existing Iraqi laws already regulate issues such as the sale and purchase of property without requiring further government interference.

On the appointment of the Endowments Office head, Sako insisted that the choice should be made by the leaders of the three religions through nomination, similar to the system followed for the Shiite and Sunni endowment offices.

"We hope the government will not approve this unnecessary proposal in these difficult times, in order to safeguard the rights and distinctiveness of Iraq's historic religions," Sako concluded.

Last week, Yazidi lawmaker Vian Dakhil also criticized the draft amendment, which she said would downgrade these religions to "sects." She affirmed her rejection of the changes and pledged to work against their passage.

Background on the Proposed Amendment

The proposed amendment, drafted under the name Law on the Endowments of Religious Sects in Iraq, seeks to replace the existing Endowments Office (Diwan) for Christians, Yazidis, and Mandaeans with a broader "Diwan of Religious Sects."

According to the draft, the office would be placed under the authority of the Council of Ministers rather than remaining tied to the prime minister's office. It also introduces a new classification, listing 15 sects -- including Chaldeans, Assyrians, Armenians, Syriacs, Greek Orthodox, Evangelical Protestants, Copts, and Jews -- as recognized entities enjoying legal personality.

The amendment would allow the Council of Ministers to revoke or grant recognition to any sect by majority vote and to appoint or remove the legal custodian (mutawalli) of a religious community. It also transfers to the government the authority to oversee endowment affairs and administrative responsibilities traditionally handled by community leaders.

Lawmakers who support the changes argue that the amendment is designed to regulate the affairs of Iraq's diverse religious minorities and ensure equal treatment. However, critics, including Yazidi MP Vian Dakhil, warned that the proposals risk diluting religious identities by reducing historic religions to "sects," and could open the door for government overreach into internal religious affairs.