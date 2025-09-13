A Unique Window to World of Syriac, History, and Tradition in India

SEERI director Rev Dr Jacob Thekeparampil with students. ( Manorama) SEERI is not Syriac, but for those who follow the language, it is essentially linked to the language.

The St. Ephrem Ecumenical Research Institute -- SEERI -- at the Baker Hills in Kottayam, is the only institute in India studying and researching Syriac, an Eastern Aramaic language, developed in Edessa (southeastern Turkey). Closely related to Aramaic spoken by Jesus and his disciples, the ancient Syriac and its dialects are used in seven Churches in Kerala.

SEERI, founded as an Ecumenical Centre in 1980, became the only Indian research institute dedicated to deepening the understanding of Syriac heritage and literature in 1985.

Today, the institute has students from China, Ethiopia, and other countries. The SEERI library holds an immense wealth of knowledge, holding 80 per cent of Syriac literature and 50 ancient manuscripts. Realising SEERI's potential, the Mahatma Gandhi University recognised it as a post-graduate and research institute in 1995. Dr A Sukumaran Nair was then the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

So far, 165 students have earned post-graduate degrees, and 11 other scholars have PhDs from SEERI. More than 1,500 students have completed its Certificate Course in Syriac. Additionally, the institute has hosted 10 international Syriac-related conferences.

Rev Dr Jacob Thekeparampil, the Founding Director of SEERI, said Zachariah Mar Athanasios, the Bishop of the Thiruvalla Malankara Catholic archdiocese, sent him abroad to teach Syriac. Fr Thekeparambil realised the potential and beauty of Syriac while visiting the British Museum in London.

Baselious Marthoma Mathews I, Catholicos of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, inaugurated the institute on September 14, 1985. Arch Bishop Benedict Mor Gregorious presided over the inaugural function.

Father Dr KM George suggested the name SEERI, in memory of Mar Ephrem, a noted Christian theologian and writer. Fr Thekkeparambil said his participation in the first World Syriac Symposium held in Rome in 1972 encouraged him to organise the World Syriac Conference in 1987.

"I attended the third World Syriac Symposium held in Germany in 1980. Arch Bishop Mar Aprem of the Chaldean Syrian Church of the East, Isaac Mar Youhanon, Fr Baby Varghese of the Orthodox Church, and the current Catholicos led the discussion to start a Syriac institute here. I returned in 1984, and the next year, SEERI was launched," Fr Thekkeparambil said.

Arch Bishop Mar Aprem was the first to earn a PhD from the institute. SEERI has two publications, 'The Harp', and 'Moran Etho'. Father MP George has composed musical notes to sing Syriac songs in eight different ways (following the West Syriac Beth Gazo tradition). The notes are available in the SEERI library.

Several scholars from across the world, including Dr Sebastian Brock, Head of the Department of Syriac in Oxford, had visited the institute.

Fr Thekkeparambil said SEERI has been functioning based on the suggestions provided by Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, Thiruvalla Archbishop Thomas Mar Koorilos, and under the supervision of Syriac experts.

World Syriac Conference

The World Syriac Conference will be held as part of SEERI's 40th anniversary in Kottayam from September 14-18.

Vice-Chancellor Dr CT Aravind Kumar of the Mahatma Gandhi University will inaugurate the conference at 2.30 pm on Monday. Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis will preside over the function.

Archbishop Thomas Mar Koorilos will preside over the valedictory function at 2.30 pm on September 18.