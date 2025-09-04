Ancient Assyrian Church Desecrated in Turkey

For years, Turkish authorities have pledged to protect the rights of minorities, including the Syriac (Aramean--Assyrian--Chaldean) community, and to safeguard their places of worship while punishing those who violate them. Yet recent incidents tell a different story. Acts of violence and desecration by extremists expose a widening gap between official promises and reality, raising concerns of negligence or even tacit complicity on the part of the authorities.

In a video recorded at St. Hirmiz Chaldean Church in central Merde (Mardin) and reposted by Gazete Sabro on X, an unidentified individual was seen hurling insults and hate speech in Arabic, desecrating the cross and other sacred symbols inside the church, and verbally abusing followers of the Christian faith.

The Chaldean Church Endowment Committee announced it will file a criminal complaint to investigate the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Dating back to 430 AD, St. Hirmiz Church is among Turkey's oldest surviving churches, serving both as a place of worship and as a cultural landmark.

Journalist Martha Sumik of Gazete Sabro reported that she spoke directly with the Chaldean Church Endowment Committee. "Our church is open to visitors during the day," a representative explained. "Unfortunately, the attack went unnoticed despite the presence of security guards outside. We believe the attacker is Syrian. Tomorrow, we will file a complaint and hope the perpetrator is quickly found and that these attacks come to an end."

The backlash quickly spread beyond local circles. The organization A Demand for Action (ADFA) issued a statement highlighting the broader implications of the desecration. "Some may view this as an isolated incident carried out by a single individual -- and that may be the case. Still, it is important to recognize the sensitivity of this event, given the long history of Christian persecution in neighboring Syria and Iraq, as well as in Turkey, where Christian people were once driven to the brink of disappearance."

The statement also noted the unfortunate timing, occurring just days after the historic visit of Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II to Merde in the historic Tur Abdin region.

At the same time, ADFA acknowledged recent positive measures, such as the Turkish government's decision to return the Syriac Catholic Cathedral and former Patriarchate in Merde and its approval of a new Syriac Orthodox church in Istanbul. However, the group warned that such symbolic gestures risk being overshadowed if attacks on Christian communities and their sacred sites are not addressed with seriousness.

"The desecration of St. Hirmiz Church," ADFA concluded, "is not only an affront to Turkey's Christian heritage but also a reminder of the urgent need for consistent protection of minority communities. We hope the authorities act swiftly to identify the perpetrator, bring them to justice, and prevent further such incidents."