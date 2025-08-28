Netanyahu recognises Armenian, Greek and Assyrian genocides, sparking Turkish backlash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, for the first time, publicly recognised the genocide carried out by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians in the early 20th century.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday with American podcaster Patrick Bet-David, Netanyahu was asked why Israel had yet to recognise these atrocities.

Bet-David remarked: "If there were one country I would expect to be on the list of those that have recognised the genocide of the Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks, it would be Israel. Why has Israel not recognised the genocide committed by the Turks against these communities?"

Netanyahu responded that Israel's parliament, the Knesset, had already passed a resolution acknowledging the genocide, adding: "In fact, I think we've done it, because I believe the Knesset has approved such a resolution."

When the host pressed further, noting that such recognition had never come directly from Israel's head of government, Netanyahu declared: "Yes, I just did. There you go."

His comments come as Israel faces mounting scrutiny over the toll of its military campaign in Gaza, amid allegations of genocide and legal proceedings expected to reach a critical stage between 2027 and 2028.

Turkey swiftly condemned the remarks. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Netanyahu of using historical tragedies "for political purposes."

"Currently on trial for his role in the genocide committed against the Palestinian people, Netanyahu is seeking to cover up the crimes perpetrated by himself and his government. We condemn and reject these remarks which are contrary to the historical and legal facts," the Ministry statement read.

Omer Celik, spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP party, also attacked Netanyahu in a post on X, writing: "Netanyahu, the head of the genocide network, with his remarks about the events of 1915, has added yet another lie to his political falsehoods."