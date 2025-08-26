Displacement and Church Burnings Deepen Humanitarian Crisis in Syria

Father Tony Boutros, pastor of Saint Philip's Church. Parishioners from six churches in Suwayda, Syria, have been displaced in recent weeks, underscoring the mounting humanitarian crisis in the governorate, according to Greek (Rûm) Catholic Father Tony Boutros, pastor of Saint Philip's Church. The situation reflects the broader fragility and complexity of life in Suwayda, where security and humanitarian conditions are rapidly deteriorating.

Father Boutros explained that his church has received nearly 170 displaced people despite lacking even the most basic necessities, such as water and electricity. He warned that living conditions for both the displaced and local residents have become "unbearable."

In a televised interview with the program You Are Not Alone on SAT-7, Father Boutros revealed that five churches were completely burned during the violent events that shook the governorate in July, leaving what he described as a deep wound in the social and religious fabric of the region.

Speaking with emotion, he recalled that during heavy gunfire, many civilians -- including non-Christians -- sought refuge inside the church, crying out, "We are coming to Jesus, Father. We are leaving ourselves with you," as they wept over the destruction of their homes and memories. He noted that before this ordeal, Suwayda's residents lived peacefully, united as one family.

Despite official announcements of a ceasefire, Father Boutros stressed that the governorate is effectively under siege, facing severe shortages of food and a halt in fuel deliveries, which have compounded the suffering of its people. "We are truly besieged, and people are struggling to secure their daily essentials," he said.

One of the most visible consequences of the crisis has been the continued closure of the Damascus--Suwayda road. This has deprived thousands of residents of freedom of movement and prevented hundreds of students from reaching their universities in the capital, leaving them hostage to an increasingly harsh economic and social blockade.

Father Boutros concluded by saying that despite fatigue, risks, and hardship, the community's demand remains the restoration of dignity, as human beings are the "image of God on Earth."

Observers note that the crisis in Suwayda is not only local or religious. The displacement of parishioners from six churches and the burning of five houses of worship underscore the fragility of security in the area, while the worsening shortages highlight deeper vulnerabilities in infrastructure and the limited capacity for humanitarian response.