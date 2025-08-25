Michigan State Legislature Designates May As Chaldean American Month

State Representative Tom Kuhn. LANSING, Michigan, USA -- The US city of Detroit, Michigan, is home to the world's largest concentrated Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian diaspora, numbering more than 160,000 people. On August 21, the Michigan House of Representatives approved legislation officially designating May as Chaldean American Month.

House Bill 4303, sponsored by State Representative Tom Kuhn (R-Troy), recognizes the cultural, economic, and civic contributions of Chaldean Americans to Michigan and the United States. The measure passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, 99--1.

The bill states:

In recognition of Chaldean, Assyrian, and Syriac Americans, who have made significant and valuable contributions to this state and the United States, the legislature declares that the month of May of each year shall be known as 'Chaldean American Month.'

"Michigan is home to one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, and their faith, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit have enriched our state in countless ways," said Kuhn. "From building businesses to strengthening our neighborhoods, Chaldean Americans have had an extraordinary impact on Michigan. This designation is a way for us to celebrate that legacy and ensure it is recognized for generations to come."