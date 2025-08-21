French Documentary Showcasing Assyrian Heritage to Screen in Sydney

Sydney -- The French documentary Return to Babylon will be screened for Australian audiences at a cinema in Wetherill Park, Sydney, on Saturday evening, 23 August. Directed by French filmmaker Sébastien Daycard-Heid, the documentary explores Assyrian--Chaldean cultural heritage and the ties of the diaspora to their ancestral homeland.

Tania Nissan, the film's coordinator and facilitator in Australia, spoke to SBS Assyrian about its story. The film follows Semiramis, who lives with her family in a suburb of Paris, as they return to their ancestral homeland of Beth Nahrin (Mesopotamia) for the first time in many years. Their journey is one of rediscovery, as they attempt to reconnect with their roots and Assyrian--Chaldean culture while reflecting on what life might look like if they were to settle permanently in the homeland.

Nissan, herself born in Australia, noted that the documentary captures the perspectives of multiple generations within the family, underlining the importance of intergenerational dialogue and the preservation of Assyrian--Chaldean stories and memories. She also expressed her hope to return to the homeland early next year to take part in the Mesopotamian New Year, Akitu.

Return to Babylon has already been broadcast on French television and screened in cinemas across France, Germany, and the United States. It now makes its way to Australian audiences, offering a moving portrait of cultural memory, identity, and belonging.