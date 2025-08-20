Archaeologists Uncover 1,400-year-old Assyrian Cross At Ancient Monastery in UAE

Abu Dhabi -- Archaeologists have unearthed a cross during excavations at a monastery complex on the United Arab Emirates' Sir Bani Yas Island, the National reports. The cross, molded on a plaque, measures 27 centimeters long, 17 centimeters wide, and 2 centimeters thick, and is believed to be around 1,400 years old.

Due to its regional motifs, scholars believe the monastery was affiliated with the Church of the East, which later split into the Chaldean Catholic Church, the Assyrian Church of the East, and the Ancient Church of the East.

According to the UAE Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the monastery and its adjacent church -- first discovered in 1992--date back to the 7th or 8th century AD.

Historical evidence suggests the monastery was likely abandoned in the 8th century. At its peak, it could accommodate about 30 monks of the Church of the East, sometimes referred to as "Nestorian." The site includes a nave, chapel, domestic quarters, cooking areas, and a burial ground.

Lead archaeologist Maria Gajewska told The National, "We had settlements of Christians that were not just existing but were clearly flourishing."