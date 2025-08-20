Assyrian Patriarch Visits Lebanon

Beirut -- Catholicos-Patriarch of Assyrian Church of the East Mar Awa III Royel arrived in Lebanon on 15 August 2025 with a busy schedule ahead of him. It shows the deep spiritual connection between the Assyrian Church of the East and Lebanon.

The Assyrian Church of the East doesn't have a resident bishop, so Mar Awa was welcomed by the Archbishop of Australia, New Zealand and Lebanon Mar Meelis Zaia. Mar Awa celebrated the Divine Liturgy at St. George's Cathedral in Beirut to mark the Feast of the Assumption. On 17 August, he presided over the Divine Liturgy at Mar Rabban Pethyon Church in Hadath, Mount Lebanon.

After checking on the congregation and celebrating liturgy, Mar Awa traveled to Baaba Presidential Palace to meet with the Syriac Maronite President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun. They discussed the situation of Christians in the country and Middle East, and the challenges they face amid regional and international changes. The Patriarch congratulated President Aoun on his election and emphasized his support for the President's reform efforts aimed at stabilizing Lebanon politically, economically and socially. President Jospeh Aoun expressed his deep concern about the precarious circumstances and diminishing presence of Christian Assyrians in Lebanon, Iraq, and other Middle Eastern countries. As a token of appreciation, Mar Awa presented the Lebanese President with a commemorative gift reflecting the spiritual relationship between the Assyrian Church of the East and Lebanon.

On 18 August 2025, Mar Awa visited Syriac Catholic Patriarch Mar Ignatius Joseph III Younan and Greek (Rûm) Orthodox Patriarch John X Yazigi in Balamand. The meeting was also attended by Greek (Rûm) Orthodox Archbishop of Baghdad and Kuwait Mar Ghattas Hazim. The discussions focused on the Christian emigration dossier and other Christian concerns in Lebanon, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries. The patriarchs emphasized and reaffirmed the historical role of Christians in the region and the Church's mission to sustain this presence.

On 19 August 2025 Mar Awa, finally visited the Syriac Orthodox Archbishop of Beirut Mar Clemis Daniel Kouria. They discussed the strong relations between the Syriac Orthodox Church and the Assyrian Church of the East.