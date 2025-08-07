Assyrian Politician Withdraws From Swedish Christian Party, Citing Loss of Values

Aday Bethkinne withdraws from Christian Democrats Party in Sweden. Stockholm -- Syriac politician from Sweden's Christian Democrats (Kristdemokraterna, KD) Aday Bethkinne announced his resignation from the party in Botkyrka Municipality, south of Stockholm, ending an eight-year political journey during which he successfully ran in two elections, earning broad voter support.

In a statement posted on his Instagram, Bethkinne described his decision as difficult but necessary, following prolonged reflection and bitter experiences within the party.

He noted that the party he once joined out of commitment to Christian values had become "an empty shell of its former self."

"The party has abandoned its original principles, turning into an arena for political maneuvering and opportunism rather than a platform for Christian and humanitarian values," he added.

Bethkinne strongly criticized the party's indifference to the ongoing suffering of Christians in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, calling its political silence nothing short of "moral betrayal."

He specifically highlighted the party's failure to seriously address the recognition of the 1915 Sayfo Genocide, stating that for some, the issue had been reduced to a mere "symbolic gesture" without genuine commitment.

Reflecting on his internal struggles, Bethkinne spoke of political pressures and factional conflicts that negatively impacted his personal and professional life.

He confirmed facing fierce resistance when pushing for internal reforms.

"I encountered political hypocrisy and exploitation from certain quarters, and it became clear to me that staying in this environment would no longer serve the principles I stand for," he declared.

Despite his withdrawal, Bethkinne expressed pride in the trust voters placed in him during the 2018 and 2022 elections, emphasizing that this support remains the foundation for any future steps.

"I remain true to my values, open to the future and will never abandon my responsibilities toward the causes of my people and community," he concluded.

Bethkinne is one of the most prominent Syriac political figures in Sweden's diaspora community, known in recent years as an outspoken advocate for minority rights and the recognition of historical persecutions