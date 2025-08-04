Assyrian Husband and Wife Bike From Germany to Iraq

No matter where they live, the hearts of the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian people remain tied to their ancestral homeland Beth Nahrain. For Ankawa-native Eva Sliwa and her husband, nostalgia drove them to embark on an extraordinary journey, cycling over 4,500 km from Germany to Beth Nahrin in a powerful testament to their roots.

After 37 grueling days on the road, the couple arrived in Ankawa on Sunday, 3 August 2025, where they were warmly welcomed by local officials and community members. Among those greeting them at the Akkad Ankawa sports club were Kaldo Ramzi Oghanna, Director-General of Syriac Culture and Arts organization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), along with representatives from the Directorate and sports club.

As an appreciation, the couple was presented with a bouquet of flowers and for Sliwa, a handmade bag featuring an image of Mar Gorgis Church, one of Ankawa's most historic landmarks. The gesture honored their determination, love for their heritage and unwavering spirit in completing this challenging journey.

Their story stands as an inspiration, embodying the unyielding spirit of the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian people and their enduring connection to Beth Nahrin.

Their adventure took them across Europe and Asia, passing through Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Iraq. They entered Iraq via the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing in Nohadra (Duhok), marking the triumphant final leg of their voyage.

The couple's journey was more than just a physical feat, it was a declaration of Ankawa women belonging, proving that no distance can sever the bond between the diaspora and their ancestral land.