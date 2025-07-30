Mass Ordination Revives Assyrian Orthodox Tradition in Turkey

In a vivid display of Syriac Orthodox tradition, the village of Miden in Tur Abdin witnessed a collective ordination ceremony that brought 28 young men into clerical service at the historic Church of St. Jacob. The liturgy was presided over by Metropolitan Mor Timotheos Samuel Aktas, head of the Tur Abdin Archdiocese, and held in conjunction with the Feast of St. Jacob of Serugh.

The ceremony drew a broad swath of clergy from surrounding villages, including Father Daniel of Salah, Father Gabriel Aktas of Beth Qustan, and Father Saliba of Bsorino. Local villagers packed the church, underscoring the ceremony's deep communal significance.

The ordination saw 11 men consecrated as Archdeacons, while another 17 were appointed as readers (Quroye), the rank responsible for supporting the Eucharistic liturgy through scripture readings and chants. The move marks a concerted effort by the church to pass the torch of ecclesiastical responsibility to a new generation.

After the liturgy, the newly ordained and their families gathered in the church hall for a celebratory banquet. Speaking at the reception, Metropolitan Timotheos emphasized the "vital role that deacons and readers play in sustaining the spiritual life and ecclesiastical structure of historic villages like Miden."

The event, rich in incense, hymnody, and age-old ceremonial dress, not only reinforced the religious fabric of Tur Abdin -- one of the last strongholds of Syriac Christianity -- but also served as a powerful testament to the community's resilience in preserving its ancient faith amid regional upheaval.