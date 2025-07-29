Assyrian Archbishop Gregorios Saliba Shamoun Dies in Iraq

Archbishop Mor Gregorios Saliba Shamoun. Archbishop Mor Gregorios Saliba Shamoun was a senior hierarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, notable for decades of leadership and pastoral service.

Born in Bartleh in 1932, he entered monastic life early, graduating from the St Ephraim Syrian Orthodox Seminary in Mosul in the 1950s, then was ordained a priest in 1958. In 1969, he was consecrated as archbishop of the Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese of Mosul and surrounding regions, a role he fulfilled for many years and witnessed the displacement of his community and other Christians from Mosul in 2014.

After retiring from his archiepiscopal seat, he continued as Patriarchal Advisor to His Holiness Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, providing spiritual guidance, teaching, and pastoral care until his death on 18 July.

He was known for his passion for history books and his love of writing and research. He authored several books about the history and forefathers of the church and translated many Syriac manuscripts.

Dr Theodora Issa, from the Syrian Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and all the East, shared fond memories of him.

"The Thrice Blessed Saliba Shamoun was known for his great love for the Syriac Orthodox Church. I got to know him as he was a close friend of my Father the Thrice Blessed Archpriest Boutros Touma Issa (2025+) since their seminary days," she said.

"This friendship flourished and continued through visits between Jordan and Damascus over the years. Our last face-to-face meeting with the Thrice Blessed Saliba Shamoun in Amman, Jordan in 2011, on the day the Thrice Blessed Patriarch Mor Ignatius Zakka I (2014+) consecrated the Cathedral of St. Aphrem the Syrian in Sweifieh, Amman, Jordan, when the Thrice Blessed Saliba Shamoun travelled from Iraq to Jordan and my Father, the Thrice Blessed Archpriest Boutros Touma Issa travelled from Australia to Jordan, however, letters, phone calls continued throughout."

His Holiness Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, the Supreme Head of the Syriac Orthodox Church presided over the farewell services at the Church of Our Lady of Light in Ain Kawa, Erbil.