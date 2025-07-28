Assyrians Splash Each Other With Water

Dozens of Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian community members gathered in the village of Dori in the Barwari Bala area of Nohadra to celebrate the annual Nawsardel Festival. The event coincided with a symbolic 1,500-meter mountain climb to reach Mar Qayum Church, one of the oldest churches in the region, built over 1,400 years ago.

One of the participants explained that the main goal was to encourage the younger generation to connect with this sacred place and to enable youth to witness the villages and historical sites of their people.

Other participants noted that the difficult climb and intense heat made the journey challenging, but despite the hardships, the experience was worth the effort.

Among the visitors was Piopi Yako, a 75-year-old Assyrian woman from Canada. In a statement about the event, she said that her strong faith made her forget the fatigue. She affirmed her ability to climb any mountain or reach any important site and visit all the ancient churches that date back thousands of years with pride, as they are proof of her civilization's legacy.

It is worth noting that Mar Qayum Church has two floors. Reaching the second floor requires effort and guidance. Its architecture suggests that the church's builders and inhabitants were always mindful of surrounding dangers. There is no accessible transportation route to reach it, making the steep climb the only way up.

The Nusardil Festival is celebrated annually by the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian people. The word "Nusardil" is derived from the Syriac (Sureth) dialect, composed of two parts meaning "Feast of God." In Arabic, this celebration is referred to as the Eid al-Rashash (Sprinkling Feast).

Men, women, and children celebrate this festival in the streets, alleys, and paths, playfully splashing each other and passersby with water. In the evening, they hold lively parties featuring traditional Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian folk music and dances, completing the joy of the celebration with hopes of its return in the following year.