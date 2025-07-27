Mosul University Opens Assyrian Language Department

Mosul -- In a decision reflecting Iraq's growing commitment to cultural preservation and linguistic diversity, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has officially approved the establishment of a Syriac Language Department at the University of Mosul. The announcement, issued on July 26, 2025, affirms the inclusion of Syriac--the language spoken by Chaldeans-Syriacs-Assyrians--into the university's academic offerings starting this academic year.

The move comes less than a year after the university hosted a seminar titled "Syriac Language and Its Role in Achieving Sustainable Development" in November 2024. That event drew scholars, students, and faculty into discussions on the Syriac language's role in preserving heritage, advancing education, and supporting broader human rights goals.

With this week's decision, Mosul University joins a growing academic momentum across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Earlier this month, Nohadra (Dohuk) University announced the launch of a Syriac Language Department in collaboration with Spain's University of Salamanca, offering a joint degree program in the Eastern Syriac dialect.

As efforts to revitalize the ancient language gain institutional backing, advocates hope the new department in Mosul--once a city torn by war--will become a beacon for the region's Syriac-speaking communities and a catalyst for educational and cultural regeneration throughout Beth Nahrain.