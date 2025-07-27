Assyrians Make Pilgrimage to Ancient Church in Iraq

Assyrian Christians in Duhok province trekked around 1,500 meters up a remote mountain on Saturday to pray with joyous spirits at the Mar Qayum Church, one of the oldest in the area.

The church, located near the Assyrian village of Dooreh in the region of Barwari Bala, is built in front of a rock and a dam and has been destroyed and rebuilt several times.

Last renovated in 1999, the story of the church's building remains unknown, but historians say it is at least 1,400 years old.

Scores of Assyrian Christians from the Kurdistan Region and countries such as the United States, Canada, and several European countries flocked to partake in the journey.

"Our main goal is to connect the new generation with this place and how to allow them to see our places and villages. That's why we greatly value that all communities come here and see our village," Nina Kako, a participant, told Rudaw.

The participants said that while the challenging hike and scorching weather made their journey difficult, it was ultimately worthwhile despite the odds.

"The path was really challenging. We came all the way and didn't feel it. Although the road is very difficult with slopes and the weather is very hot, the main goal was to arrive, and we arrived," said Lina Nissan.

A 75-year-old Assyrian from Canada was among the visitors. Despite her old age, she stressed that her fervent faith made her forget the fatigue.

"I don't feel any fatigue. To go to any mountain, any important place, being able to visit such ancient churches that are thousands of years old, is proudly a sign of our civilization," said Piobi Yaqo.

The church consists of two floors, and the ascent to the second floor requires effort and guidance, for it would appear from the shape of the church that those who built it and lived in it constantly thought of danger.

There is no vehicular access to the church, and a steep trek remains the only means of access.