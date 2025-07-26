Assyrian Party Accuses Kurdish Officials of Land Confiscation

The Assyrian Democratic Movement (ADM) issued a strongly worded statement criticizing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for failing to enforce court decisions related to the confiscation of Assyrian lands in areas such as Nala, Hazarjut, Zakho, Sabna, and Barwari Bala.

The ADM revealed that while dozens of court rulings have favored the local Assyrian-Chaldean communities, they remain unimplemented because, according to the statement, "the occupiers of these lands are powerful government officials." The party expressed disappointment over the KRG's continued silence and inaction.

"We hoped your new government would take serious steps in its early stages, especially after forming yet another ministerial committee, but nothing has changed," the statement said. ADM emphasized that the migration of Assyrian-Chaldean communities is not due to fear or instability, but rather the absence of justice and lack of trust in government institutions.

"We will not stay silent," the statement concluded. "We will continue to speak out for the truth and defend the rights of the Chaldean, Syriac, and Assyrian peoples."