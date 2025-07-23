Assyrian Organizations Launch Relief Campaign for People in Syria

North and East Syria -- In an escalating humanitarian response to the dire crisis gripping Syria's southern Suwayda province, the Syriac Cross for Relief and Development and the Shlomo Organization have launched a wide-scale civil solidarity campaign under the slogan "We Are All with Suwayda-- Open the Corridors -- Stop the Attacks." The campaign aims to raise funds and provide support to residents enduring a suffocating siege and near-total collapse of essential services.

The initiative comes amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions affecting more than 300,000 people in Suwayda, who are suffering from acute shortages of food and water, a lack of fuel and medicine, and power outages, alongside reports of systematic security restrictions and severe limitations on movement--worsening what is now considered one of the harshest humanitarian disasters in Syria in recent years.

In a joint statement, the two Syriac organizations reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the principles of human dignity and the right of all people to live in safety and with decency. "Our brothers and sisters in Suwayda are facing a tragic reality, as their lives are endangered by a policy of starvation and intimidation, amid a troubling silence from the international community," the statement read.

The organizations called for immediate action, including the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors, lifting the siege on the province, and halting military attacks. They emphasized that the world's silence in the face of what is happening in Suwayda constitutes a blatant abandonment of ethical and humanitarian principles.

In the same context, the Greek (Rûm) Orthodox Metropolitan of Bosra, Hauran, Mount Druze, and the Golan, Bishop Mor Antonios Saad, issued a distress call urging an end to the suffering of civilians and the opening of roads for humanitarian aid. He warned of an impending catastrophe threatening the lives of thousands of besieged families.

The Syriac mobilization comes at a critical moment in the province's history, which in recent weeks has witnessed rising tensions between residents and authorities due to worsening living conditions and growing restrictions on freedoms.

As international silence persists, local civil initiatives such as the "We Are All with Suwayda" campaign remain a glimmer of hope in a time of isolation--a message that solidarity knows no borders and that the voice of conscience still resounds despite the darkness.