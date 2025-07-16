Turkey Again Denies the Assyrian Genocide

Assyrian MP George Aryo, whose mandatory adopted Turkish name is 'Aslan.' Ankara -- Deputy leader of the IYI Party ("Good Party") MP Buğra Kavuncu announced today that the 'slanderous' remarks of Syriac Member of Turkish Parliament for Merde (Mardin) George Aryo have been removed from the minutes of the Turkish Grand National Assembly at the request of his party.

A couple of days after 1915 Sayfo Genocide Remembrance Day--annually on 15 June--Aryo (mandatory adopted Turkish surname: 'Aslan') held a speech in parliament on 18 June in which he asked the question; 'where have Turkey's Christians gone?' He concluded that "under normal circumstances the Christian population would have been in the millions [today]. What happened to these people."

He continued his speech with sharp criticism of Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş (Republican People's Party, CHP), who had earlier approved a monument for former Young Turk Minister and Prime Minister Talaat Pasha (1874-1921), one of the architects of the Sayfo genocide.

"Instead of erecting a memorial for the martyrs of the Sayfo Genocide, public places, parks, streets, and schools are named after the perpetrators. Monuments are erected in their honor," George Aryo stated.

But Aryo stepped on too many toes. Deeply offended, the IYI party managed to muster enough support to have his words removed from the official minutes. The IYI party considered Aryo's words a disgrace, slander, to the Turkish nation. Of course, there can be no doubt about the official Turkish version of history. Also, Kavuncu would have preferred George Aryo to receive disciplinary measures (or worse) but had to settle for the removal of Aryo's words from the official minutes of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

And so, another day passes in the story of Turkey's excruciatingly slow recognition of the Sayfo Genocide... which everyone knows will come one day (see the current peace talks with the "terrorists" of the PKK).