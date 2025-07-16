New Wave of Violence Against Syria's Christians

Children praying in Eastern Ghouta, Syria. A series of Christian communities in Syria have come under violent attack, according to fresh reports received by a leading Catholic charity.

Several local sources told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that yesterday (15th July) the faithful were targeted in the village of Al-Soura Al-Kabira, in the Suwayda Governorate of southern Syria.

According to the reports, 38 homes belonging to Christian families were destroyed by fire, leaving them homeless. Around 70 people took refuge in the church hall in Shahba.

One source told ACN: "This community has lost everything. They had very little to begin with -- they were already among the poorest in the region -- and now they have nothing left."

St Michael's Melkite Greek-Catholic Church was also attacked and torched by unknown assailants.

The full extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed, as access to the area is currently impossible. But images on social media seem to confirm the attack.

There are also reports that the neighboring village of Al-Mazraa came under fire, although details remain unclear.

The attackers have not been identified, but the violence is believed to be linked to sectarian tensions and extremist activity.

In a separate incident in Al-Kharibat village, Tartous Governorate, western Syria, security forces worked with locals to thwart the attempted bombing of Mar Elias Maronite Church.

At midnight on Sunday, 13th July, an old Lada loaded with explosives and weapons, was discovered near the church. The terrorists were captured in an ambush.

These incidents come less than a month after the suicide bombing of St Elias Orthodox Church in Damascus' Dweil'a, neighbourhood on 22nd June, which left at least 30 people dead and 54 injured.

ACN is supporting Christian communities in Syria through emergency and pastoral aid programmes.