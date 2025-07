911-609 BC: When Assyria Ruled the World

(AINA) -- There were three Assyrian empires in BC times. The first was from 2000 BC to 1750 BC; the second was from 1365 BC to 1076 BC; the third and most famous and influential was called the Neo-Assyrian Empire, ruling from 911 BC to 609 BC.

The following video from the History Time youtube channel presents the history of the neo-Assyrian empire.