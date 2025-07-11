European Parliament Adopts Resolution for the Protection of Christian Minorities in Syria

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling for the protection of Christian minorities in Syria, following the terrorist attack on the Church of Prophet Elijah in Damascus on June 22, which claimed the lives of 25 people and left dozens injured.

The resolution strongly condemns all acts of violence against religious and ethnic communities, while emphasizing the vulnerability of Christian minorities in Syria and the significance of their cultural and religious contributions to the region's heritage.

Particular concern is raised over the role of members of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in transitional governing bodies, highlighting their impact on religious freedom and stability in the region.

The European Parliament urges Syrian authorities to conduct an immediate and transparent investigation into the attack and other incidents of religious violence, and to ensure the protection of all communities, regardless of religious affiliation.

The resolution also reaffirms the Parliament's support for a human rights-based political transition in Syria. It calls for the establishment of transitional justice mechanisms, the end of impunity, constitutional safeguards for minority representation, and the organization of free and fair elections.

Furthermore, the Parliament invites the European Union to create a reconstruction fund for Syria, while maintaining sanctions on those responsible for violations of religious freedom. It also urges continued efforts to combat Islamist terrorism in the region.

The resolution marks a strong and unified stance by the EU on protecting religious minorities and promoting long-term peace, justice, and inclusivity in post-conflict Syria.