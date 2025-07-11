Assyrian-American World War II Veteran Turns 100

Peter Essa, 100 years old, is the oldest surviving Assyrian WWII veteran. Detroit -- On June 8, Peter Essa completed the first 100 years of his life. He was born and raised in Detroit. Together with his wife, Samira, with whom he also celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary on June 8, they have three sons and a daughter, reports Chaldean News.

Essa is the only living Chaldean-American veteran of World War II. On June 6, 1944, he stormed the beaches of Normandy as a Private 1st Class under General Dwight Eisenhower to liberate Europe from the Nazis. Peter Essa was shot in the ankle that day and had to undergo several surgeries. After a few months, he was discharged and returned home to Detroit.

After his return, Essa opened a grocery store, which he ran until his retirement.