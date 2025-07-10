Assyrian Church Archbishop Laid to Rest With State Honors in India

A ceremonial public homage procession (Nagari kanikkal) carrying the mortal remains of Mar Aprem Metropolitan progressing in Thrissur city on Thursday. ( K.K. Najeeb) The final rites of Mar Aprem Metropolitan, the Archbishop of the Assyrian Church of the East, was held in Thrissur on Thursday with full State honours.

The funeral proceedings began at 7 a.m. with a Holy Mass at Marth Mariam Cathedral. The first phase of the funeral service concluded by 11 a.m.

A ceremonial public homage procession (Nagari kanikkal) started from the cathedral at 11 a.m. and passed through High Road and Swaraj Round, returning to the church. The solemn procession featured banners, ceremonial umbrellas and crosses. Over 400 students from the Chaldean school marched with black flags as a mark of respect. Clergy, lay leaders, laity, and members of the public joined the procession.

Final burial rites

The final burial rites were held at Kuruvilaachan Church by 2 p.m. with State honours. Archbishop Mar Awgin Kuriakose led the service. Mar Aprem was laid to rest near the tombs of his predecessors in a specially prepared tomb. In accordance with ecclesiastical tradition, he was entombed in a seated position on his symbolic throne, adorned with the insignia of his office. A public condolence meeting was held at the church in the afternoon.

Multifaceted personality

Mar Aprem Metropolitan passed away on Monday (July 7) at the age of 85. A multifaceted personality, Mar Aprem was not just a spiritual leader but also a cultural icon, author, and researcher who guided the Chaldean Syrian Church for more than five decades. Renowned for his sharp wit and infectious sense of humour, he authored 68 books, many of them delightfully rooted in the genre of humour--an unusual but endearing trait for a Church patriarch. His legacy blends spirituality with intellect, laughter, and cultural richness.

Born as George Davis Mooken on June 13, 1940, in Thrissur, Mar Aprem was educated in India, England, and the United States. He specialised in church history, a field in which he made significant scholarly contributions.

He was consecrated as a bishop on September 21, 1968, and just eight days later, elevated to the rank of Metropolitan. From that day onwards, he led the Chaldean Syrian Church of the East in India, with his headquarters in Thrissur.

Condolence meeting held

A public condolence meeting was held at 3 p.m. as the community mourned the loss of a beloved religious and cultural figure. Messages of grief poured in from across the globe, including from Catholicos-Patriarch Mar Gewargis III Yonan of the Ancient Church of the East in Iraq and Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church in Syria.

Major Archbishop Emeritus of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry offered prayers and paid his last respects. Prominent ecclesiastical dignitaries and socio-political leaders also extended their condolences.