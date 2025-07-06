Assyrian Organizations in Wiesbaden Hold Vigil to Honor Victims of Syria Church Bombing

Wiesbaden, Germany -- Members of the Syriac (Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian) community in Germany gathered on Saturday for a vigil in Wiesbaden's central square to honor the martyrs of the June 22 terrorist attack that targeted the Mar Elias Greek (Rûm) Orthodox Church in the Douileh neighborhood of Daramsuq (Damascus), Syria.

The vigil, held at 6:00 p.m., brought together representatives of churches, political parties, and community organizations. Attendees lit candles and offered prayers for the souls of the martyrs.

During the event, several community figures -- including Rita Massoud, Moriel Thomas, Ibrahim Kizilgöz, Sabri Alkan, Tony Bahho, and Mina Ghattas -- delivered speeches on behalf of their respective organizations. They condemned the attack as a heinous crime clearly aimed at the Christian presence in Syria and described it as a terrorist assault on peaceful worshippers.

Amid rising hostility toward Christians in Syria, participants called for concrete measures to ensure the safety of Christians and other minorities, as well as the protection of their places of worship. They urged authorities to take serious action to halt ongoing terrorist attacks and organized crimes threatening their existence in the country.

Parallel demonstrations and religious services were also held in Syria -- particularly in Daramsuq (Damascus) and Latakia -- where Syriac communities, along with patriarchs, church leaders, and religious figures from diverse Syrian backgrounds, demanded accountability for the attack and prayed for the victims' souls.