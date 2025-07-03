A Personal Perspective on the Syria Church Bombing

There were 25 deaths and 63 injuries in the attack. ( Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images) Juliette* is a Christian woman living in Syria. Over the past months, since the fall of the Assad regime, she has shared her perspective on what life is like for believers in Syria in an occasional series of blog posts. In her latest article, Juliette shares how the Damascus church bombing and its aftermath -- as well as the current political climate -- are impacting Syria's Christian community. This article represents Juliette's personal perspective.

"Seven months have passed since the regime fell, a period marked by numerous incidents and challenges. Syrians are still striving for peace amidst difficult economic conditions. The ongoing bank crisis continues to devastate livelihoods and obstruct work.

"The news of the war between Iran and Israel spread fear in Syrians' hearts. For days, Syrians have watched as Iranian missiles and Israeli interceptors light up the skies over their territory."

Fear materialises into reality

"An uncertain future and fear have long dominated the daily thoughts and conversations of Christians, particularly given the new government's background. Sunday 22 June, that fear materialised into a horrific reality in the Saint Elias Church in Dweilaa, Damascus.

"The news of the attack spread quickly. I couldn't believe it at first until I saw the announcement on the church's page. It was true. I felt scared, and my eyes filled with tears. I felt helpless and started to imagine what we would do if this happened in our church! A suicide bomber entered the church, being armed, shooting the people in the entrance of the church, and carrying explosives.

"The young men Jiries, Bishara and Boutros saw him entering and threw themselves on him to stop him. They willingly accepted to be torn apart, to protect as many as possible in the church. Those heroes were torn apart to protect the approximately 250 people inside the church.

"The initial number of victims was 22 martyrs, 13 in critical medical condition, and 53 people were injured, some of whom lost limbs or suffered bruises or wounds. In the days after, unfortunately two more died."

Demonstrators continue worshipping

"People from all over Damascus rushed to help after the explosion and rescue the injured. Hospitals were filled with casualties, and the St Joseph church clinic opened its doors to assist those with minor injuries and provide first aid.

"The next day, starting early in the morning, young people hurried to clean the church to hold prayers on the day after the attack.

"The streets filled with demonstrators chanting, 'How beautiful is death on the wood of the cross!' Through this, they expressed their readiness for martyrdom for their faith. Christians in Syria have always held steadfast to their belief, and this ordeal truly highlighted their solidarity with one another."

"We had nothing left but prayer"

"The following day, at 6am, every governorate in Syria organised prayers, including in Saint Elias Church. People gathered, holding candles, offering prayers and seeking God's mercy and divine protection.

"I joined the prayer in Aleppo, as we all had nothing left but prayer. The church was overflowing with people. You could see the sorrow in the eyes of the worshippers, and tears that expressed a grief mixed with fear and questions about the future. One Christian woman shared with me, 'The fear inside me is constant... Death feels closer than I could have ever imagined.'

"The next day was the funeral for the martyrs; hundreds of people went to offer condolences. The martyrs were from different areas of Syria, some of them originally from Damascus and another six from Suwayda and two from Homs countryside.

"The patriarch in his sermon at the funeral said what was in the heart of the Christians. He represented all the pain we have in our hearts. 'We hope the government succeeds in achieving the goals of the revolution,' he addressed the president, and added, 'It is important for us to know who stands behind this heinous act. We were promised that. While that matters greatly to us, what matters even more is to emphasise -- and I will say it plainly -- that the government bears full responsibility.'

"The day after the attack, the government announced that Islamic State was behind this, but we all still wonder if that is true or is this new government lying as our former government? We don't know, we're confused."

Churches filled again

"A week later, on Sunday, with the protection of security forces despite the fear, the churches were filled with people in all governorates. After mass, Bishop Boutros said, 'This morning, I woke up with a fear that something bad might happen. I tidied my room, left some precautionary notes, and headed to mass. Something changed in me that day. The church has always been a martyr and then a witness to the Resurrection. We will witness the victory of goodness.'

"I was at mass in our church, firm in my belief that we should all attend to show that nothing can make us retreat or fear expressing our faith. All seemed normal. Afterwards, the children were happily playing in the church backyard, as they usually do, before Sunday school. But not all went to church.

"A friend of mine told me later: 'I was scared; I couldn't come to the church this Sunday. I waited for my brother to get back from church, as he chose to go. I can't move from my bed waiting for him to get back safely.'"

"A blow to the heart of every Syrian Christian"

"This bombing wasn't merely at a Damascus church; it was a blow to the heart of every Syrian Christian who witnessed the brutal martyrdom of their brethren. All of us pray for peace and healing in Syria; we pray for comfort for those who suffer.

"Lord, please strengthen the faithful, and guide all of us towards a future of hope. We remember those who have sacrificed, asking for Your protection and everlasting peace."

*Name changed for security reasons.