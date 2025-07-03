Three Sisters Bring Assyrian Heritage to Life With Café

Midyat, Turkey -- Three sisters from Medyad (Midyat), in the historic region of Tur Abdin in southeastern Turkey, turned their shared dream into reality by opening Izla Café, a Syriac coffee shop celebrating the rich culinary heritage of their ancestors. Mariam, Songul, and Nahrin combined thousands of years of Syriac tradition with modern design to create a vibrant, culturally rooted café experience in the heart of their hometown.

Izla Café serves a variety of dishes and beverages inspired by ancient Syriac recipes, offering guests traditional pastries, hot and cold drinks, handmade ice cream, and local flavors -- all prepared with a personal touch by the three sisters. Every element, from the menu to the interior design, reflects their dedication to preserving and sharing their cultural legacy.

The café is named after Mount Izla, a historically significant site referenced in the Bible and home to the ancient Syriac Orthodox Saint Augin Monastery. The mountain has long been a symbol of spiritual and cultural significance for the Syriac people.

In recent years, the Tur Abdin region has seen a modest cultural revival, with several new Syriac-owned businesses emerging. A few years ago, a family returning from the diaspora opened a pizzeria in Lower Kafro, and in 2022, a Syriac who returned from Germany launched a similar venture in the village of Arkah.

Izla Café stands out not only as a trendy new spot in Medyad but also as a heartfelt expression of cultural continuity by three sisters determined to bring Syriac flavors -- and history -- back to life.