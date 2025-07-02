Assyrian Genocide Movie Screening Sparks Powerful Community Reflections

This haunting question echoed deeply in the hearts of everyone who watched Souls in Transit. Long after the credits rolled, the words lingered--not as a mere question, but as a command for the descendants of Sayfo Genocide survivors. Their roots stretch deep into a history soaked in the blood of unspeakable violence. For them, this is not a question to ponder quietly. It is a call to remember, to speak, and to carry forward the legacy of a people who refuse to be forgotten.

Why? Because, as the director put it, "Without recognition, the genocide will not stop." Not "did not." Will not. This isn't just about what happened--it's about what still happens when the world turns away. And silence only deepens the wounds of history.

Two screenings of the documentary in the United States--one in New Jersey and another in Massachusetts--brought this community together. Momentarily, the labels faded away, replaced by shared silence, collective mourning, and a profound ache of recognition. The film sparked a renewed sense of resilience and hope for the future of the Syriac (Aramean--Assyrian--Chaldean) community, reminding all who attended of the unbroken thread of survival.

Two Screenings, One Shared Wound

On June 15th, the Teaneck Cinemas in New Jersey hosted a screening attended by members of three Syriac Orthodox churches in the area: St. Mark's Cathedral, Church of the Virgin Mary, and St. Gabriel's Church. Two days later, on June 17th, the film was shown at Regal Cinemas in Marlborough, Massachusetts, with St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church as one of the key organizers.

These gatherings were more than film viewings--they were moments of communal participation where elders, adults, and youth came together. The youth in particular were drawn to the film's message, showing the vital role younger generations play in keeping history alive, ensuring the Sayfo is never silenced, and that it will never happen again.

The Director's Mission: Courage in Dangerous Truths

Aida Schlaepfer Al Hassani, the Iraqi-born director and filmmaker behind Souls in Transit, is not a member of the Syriac community. Coming from a Muslim background, she embraced the story not out of heritage, but out of humanity. A "post-war child," as she called herself, her message is clear: recognizing these atrocities is a human obligation, not merely a cultural or religious one.

Though much of our community in the diaspora now lives in safety, our ancestors were violently driven from their homeland. Al Hassani, too, faced real risks in bringing this story to life, echoing the very dangers that forced so many of our people into exile.

Unfortunately the details of her struggle must stay confidential due to continued dangers she faces in bringing the truth out.

Aida's conviction is summed up in her own words: "Without recognition, the genocide will not stop." This truth pulses through the film and through every screening.

Words That Stay With Us: Quotes from the Film

Beyond recounting atrocities, Souls in Transit is a meditation on memory--on who gets to record history, and whose stories are allowed to endure. Director Aida Schlaepfer Al Hassani reminds us that in the absence of preserved records, the voices of survivors bear the greatest weight. "Their voices are the true documents," she said, emphasizing that lived testimony carries a truth more powerful than any written archive. These aren't just stories--they are historical evidence. Yet the tragedy is compounded by the world's indifference.

As the film solemnly observes, "The world is listening and answering in silence." That silence is not just absence--it is complicity. In pairing these two insights, the film confronts us with a choice: to dismiss these voices as echoes of the past, or to recognize them as living proof demanding justice, remembrance, and response.

Reflections from the Massachusetts Screening

At the Massachusetts screening, Malaak Massoud--a young Suryoyo woman known for her Instagram channel, where she teaches the Turoyo language--shared reflections from the event. She described the deep emotional impact the film had on attendees and on herself personally, as a youth who moved from Zalin (Qamishli), Syria to the United States.

For Malaak, the film was not just a history lesson, but a powerful reminder of the importance of language preservation and cultural identity. Hearing survivors' stories in their own voices stirred within her a renewed commitment to keep her heritage alive and vibrant for future generations.

Before the film began, several speakers helped bridge the past and present.

Dr. Elyse Semerdjian, an Armenian Genocide historian and churchgoer, spoke eloquently about the shared sufferings of Assyrians and Armenians under the Ottoman Empire. She introduced the concept of epigenetic trauma--the idea that the pain and violence endured by ancestors is etched into the DNA of their descendants, shaping their lives today.

Rama Hanna from the Women's Committee spoke about the legacy the film highlighted--not just a history in the past, but something deeply carried in the hearts of the community. She called it a "renewed pride in their roots" and a "responsibility to honor those who came before".

Unspoken Grief and Healing

The film unlocked grief that often remains unspoken in many homes and gatherings. The footage was difficult to watch, yet its raw honesty created a powerful space for healing.

After the screenings, conversations blossomed--memories shared, stories revisited. One man from New Jersey courageously recounted the story of his grandmother's abduction and miraculous escape from attackers, a story he had rarely told before.

These moments brought people closer, weaving shared pain into collective strength. After the screenings, youth were seen gathered in groups discussing the topic and even their own hopes for the future generation's remembrance of the Sayfo.

Souls in Transit, Paving The Way For Our People

Souls in Transit highlighted a community united in suffering despite diverse backgrounds and denominations. Attendees came not only from Syriac Orthodox churches but also from the Assyrian Church of the East. Friends drove from Connecticut to join the screenings, showing a solidarity that transcends theological, linguistic, and historical divides.

The film and these events illuminated a larger truth: that the Syriac (Aramean--Assyrian--Chaldean) people, whatever their branch or name, are one nation, bonded by shared history.

Recognition must begin from within the community's own voices. The screenings of Souls in Transit serve as powerful reminders that we are living proof of survival.

Language, memory, and storytelling are not only acts of preservation but acts of resistance.

As one attendee poignantly summarized, "Sayfo is not just a history--it is a mission."