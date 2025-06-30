Assyrian Lawyer Oliver Sliwa Awarded By Global Peace Chain

Oliver Sliwa. Sydney -- In the presence of over 100 international delegates from 80 countries worldwide, Syriac-Assyrian lawyer Oliver Sliwa from Sydney, Australia, was awarded by the Global Peace Chain at its Global Peace Summit: Sydney 2025 in recognition of his efforts in the fields of peace and humanitarian law.

Representing Shayna Humanitarian, Oliver was among the keynote speakers on international humanitarian law.

He received the Global Peace Award, becoming the first prominent Syriac-Assyrian lawyer to achieve this global recognition.

This accomplishment highlights the pivotal role Syriacs-Assyrians continue to play in promoting justice, peace and human rights on the international stage.