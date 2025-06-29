Assyrian Shrine and Library Opened in North Iraq

Under the slogan "Our Land, Our Existence," member of the Executive Office of the Bethnahrin Patriotic Union Gabriel Chamoun, participated, along with comrade Rudy Kabriel, in the opening of the Mar Qyama Shrine and a Syriac library in the village of Dahi in the Amadiya District of Nohadra (Duhok).

The ceremony was attended by Assyrian Church of the East bishop Mar Abarz Youhana, residents, civil society organizations, and media professionals. The opening ceremony featured speeches focusing on the importance for the region of the new Syriac library and its role in promoting cultural awareness among young people.

After this, the guests were given a tour of the different departments of the library and examined the books.