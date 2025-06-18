Over 450 Assyrian Children Celebrate First Holy Communion in Iraq

Over 450 boys and girls received their first holy Communion during liturgies held over the past month in various churches of the town of Qaraqosh, Iraq. ( Syriac Catholic Archdiocese of Mosul) (CNA) -- Amid renewed tensions in the Middle East, the Syriac Catholic Archeparchy of Mosul and its surrounding areas has continued its tradition of celebrating first holy Communion for children in Qaraqosh (Baghdeda), Iraq. Over 450 boys and girls received the sacrament during liturgies held over the past month in various churches of the town.

In his homilies during the celebrations, Archbishop Benedictus Hanno praised the steadfast faith of the local Christian community, emphasizing their determination to return to their ancestral homeland despite the suffering they endured due to forced displacement.

"When we see this radiant group receiving the body of Christ in faith, we know our families remain firm in their commitment, and our Church continues to grow and flourish," he said.

Hanno also highlighted the vital role of Catholic families in nurturing the faith of their children: "When the father and mother are united in faith, the family becomes a fortified castle, capable of resisting temptation, evil, and moral deviation," he said.

The archbishop stressed that these celebrations are "a great joy for our Church and a living testimony to the renewal and perseverance of Christian faith."

Christians from Qaraqosh and neighboring towns were forcibly displaced from their historic homeland in the Nineveh Plain when ISIS seized the region on Aug. 6, 2014.

"They did not hesitate to give up their homes and possessions in order to preserve their faith... they are persecuted for their belief, and there is nothing more noble than holding onto one's faith," Hanno said in an earlier interview with ACI MENA, CNA's Arabic-language news partner.

Despite the large-scale emigration of Christians from Iraq, many have returned to Qaraqosh after its liberation in 2017, determined to rebuild their churches and homes and to remain rooted in their land.

Qaraqosh -- known in Syriac as "Baghdeda" and located in Iraq's northern Nineveh province -- remains one of the country's largest Christian towns. However, the number of Christians has declined from about 60,000 before 2014 to around 30,000 today.

According to the Syriac Catholic Archeparchy's chancery office, the number of Syriac Catholics alone dropped from 55,000 before the ISIS occupation to just 27,000 today, not including Christians from other churches.

During his historic visit to Iraq in 2021, Pope Francis visited Qaraqosh and met with the faithful at the Grand Immaculate Conception Cathedral.