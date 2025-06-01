Patriarch Sako Meets Lebanese President, Calls for Peace and State Building

On Sunday, Chaldean Catholic Patriarch, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Baghdad to discuss the region's unfolding crises.

The Chaldean Patriarchate announced that Sako called for empowering the Church's role in assisting impoverished families by developing housing complexes that uphold human dignity and provide a decent life, affirming the vital role that religious and political authorities can play in promoting a culture of peace and coexistence in a region facing mounting challenges.

Both sides stressed the importance of joint efforts to build a "strong state governed by the rule of law, rooted in inclusive citizenship, with arms confined solely to the state and firm action against all forms of corruption," the statement read.

During this first visit to Iraq, Aoun met today in Baghdad with the Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.