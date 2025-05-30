Assyrians At the Margins of Recognition

The latest report submitted by the Assyrian Universal Alliance (AUA) highlights the urgent and ongoing challenges facing the Assyrian people across Iraq, Syria and Turkey, where systemic discrimination, political exclusion, and cultural erosion threaten their very survival. As one of the region's oldest indigenous communities, Assyrians continue to endure grave human rights violations. As the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues prepares to visit Iraq, this moment presents a critical opportunity to spotlight the Assyrian people's demands for recognition, protection, and inclusion, and to ensure their concerns are reflected in international human rights assessments and recommendations. UNPO has long worked alongside Assyrian representatives advocating for their rights and bringing these issues to the attention of international and regional bodies.

As the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues prepares to visit Iraq, renewed international attention must be directed toward the situation of the Assyrian people, one of the Middle East's oldest surviving indigenous populations. Spread across Iraq, Syria, and Turkey, the Assyrian community faces existential threats to its cultural identity, political representation, and physical security.

In its latest report, the Assyrian Universal Alliance (AUA) underscores the entrenched patterns of discrimination, exclusion, and displacement that Assyrians continue to endure. Despite their historical roots as descendants of ancient Mesopotamian civilizations and their contributions to language, science, and religion, Assyrians remain structurally marginalized across the region.

From constitutional invisibility and property dispossession to religious persecution and political tokenism, the violations suffered by Assyrians reflect broader regional dynamics of repression against indigenous and minority communities. Decades of war, authoritarian rule, and sectarian violence have fragmented Assyrian society, while weak legal protections and inadequate international engagement have failed to stem the tide of erosion.

The Assyrian Universal Alliance's report calls for urgent action to halt the erasure of the Assyrian presence from its ancestral heartlands. Meaningful recognition, robust protection mechanisms, and pathways to political empowerment must form the cornerstone of any lasting solution.

Iraq

In Iraq, the Assyrian community continues to face severe challenges that undermine their rights, identity, and safety. Despite their long history in the region, Assyrians remain excluded from political processes, with systemic discrimination affecting their cultural and territorial integrity.

One of the core issues is the absence of constitutional recognition of the Assyrians as an indigenous population. This legal void denies the community specific protections and undermines their political and cultural legitimacy within the Iraqi state. The long-postponed creation of a dedicated Assyrian Affairs Office further contributes to this lack of institutional representation, limiting avenues for effective advocacy and policy making at the federal level.

Electoral mechanisms have also proven deeply flawed. Although five parliamentary seats are reserved for Christians in both the national parliament and that of the Kurdistan Region, these positions are frequently filled through the support of dominant political parties outside the Assyrian community. This practice exclude Assyrian voters and undermines genuine representation, effectively silencing a community that has historically contributed to the region's cultural fabric.

Property rights constitute another major point of grievance. Corruption and targeted land appropriation, particularly in northern Iraq, have resulted in the loss of homes, farmland, and ancestral properties. Despite years of appeals and documented disputes, most legal claims have been ignored or indefinitely delayed, reinforcing patterns of injustice and displacement.

Religious fundamentalism poses an increasing threat to Assyrian safety and cohesion. The violent attack on the Assyrian New Year celebrations in Nohadra/Duhok serves as a stark reminder of the community's vulnerability and the inadequacy of local security provisions. Such incidents also underscore the urgent need to reform educational curricula in provinces like Erbil and Duhok, where prejudice and hostility toward indigenous minorities persist.

In light of these compounded challenges, the establishment of a unified Assyrian administration in the Nineveh Plain has emerged as a viable and strategic proposal. Centered in Bakhdedeh or Alqosh, this administrative structure would oversee governance, education, social services, and security, fostering coordination across Assyrian communities both inside and outside the Kurdistan Region. It could also serve as a foundation for the voluntary return of displaced families and the reconstruction of social and economic life in these areas.

Security remains a critical concern. The formation of a local security force, composed of and accountable to Assyrian inhabitants, is essential for protecting these vulnerable populations and building confidence in local governance. Complementary to this effort is the need for transparent and fair budget allocations from the Iraqi central government, ensuring adequate support for administrative functions and infrastructure development.

The full and proper implementation of Article 125 of the Iraqi Constitution, which guarantees political, administrative, and cultural rights to minorities, must be prioritized. Infrastructural neglect in areas such as the Nineveh Plain, Ankawa, Nahla, Barwari, and Shaqlawa has severely undermined living conditions, and immediate investment is required to restore basic services and economic viability.

Cultural preservation is also at risk. Historical Assyrian sites across Iraq face degradation or destruction, and urgent measures are needed to safeguard these landmarks. Recognizing Assyrian Martyrs Day on August 7th as a National Day of Remembrance, accompanied by the construction of a memorial at the site of the 1933 Simele massacre, would represent a meaningful step toward historical justice and acknowledgment of past atrocities.

Finally, representation in parliament must be reconsidered. Unlike other ethnocultural groups, such as Kurds, Yazidis, Shabaks, and Sabean-Mandaeans, Assyrians have been grouped solely under the religious category of "Christians." This classification erases their distinct ethnic identity and limits their political agency. For a truly inclusive and equitable democratic process, parliamentary seats must reflect the ethnocultural identity of Assyrians, ensuring they are represented not only as a religious group but as a people with a unique historical and cultural legacy.

Syria

Similar challenges confront the Assyrian community in Syria, where longstanding structural discrimination continues to jeopardize their cultural survival, safety, and political participation. Despite a centuries-old presence in the region, Assyrians are not recognized as an indigenous people in the Syrian Constitution. This lack of recognition undermines their legal status and limits access to essential political and cultural rights, excluding them from the broader process of national reconstruction.

One of the most pressing demands is the official recognition of the Syriac language. As one of the oldest languages in the Middle East, Syriac represents both a living cultural tradition and a vital component of Syria's multicultural heritage. Institutional recognition would serve as a strong step toward preserving the Assyrian identity and affirming its place in the national mosaic.

Meaningful participation of Assyrian political actors in the national transitional process is also essential. Without genuine representation in the formation of new political frameworks, there can be no inclusive or lasting solutions that reflect the rights and aspirations of the Assyrian people.

Concerns also persist around legal and property rights. Discriminatory laws must be repealed, and properties unjustly confiscated from Assyrian families--particularly in the Khabur region--must be returned. Facilitating the safe and dignified return of displaced persons remains a crucial step in restoring entire communities threatened by displacement and demographic change.

To ensure long-term stability and inclusion, a decentralized system of governance should be implemented. This model would uphold Syria's territorial integrity while allowing for local self-administration, minority protection, and more equitable regional development.

A full commitment to international human rights frameworks, including instruments protecting the rights of indigenous peoples, is critical. Transitional justice processes--based on truth, reconciliation, accountability, and reparations--are necessary to address the legacy of conflict and displacement.

Gender equality must also be prioritized. Legal guarantees are needed to ensure women's full participation in decision-making at all levels, from local governance to national institutions. Likewise, empowering young people to engage in civic life is key to building a more inclusive and resilient society.

Finally, the fair representation of all ethnic, religious, and cultural groups within state institutions must be guaranteed. Exceptional laws enacted by the previous regime must be repealed, and serious efforts made to reverse the demographic engineering carried out during decades of conflict and authoritarian rule. Only through such inclusive reforms can Syria rebuild a cohesive society grounded in justice, pluralism, and respect for diversity.

Recognition, Rights, and Rebuilding

The plight of the Assyrian people requires a sustained and principled commitment from national governments and the international community to uphold the rights of indigenous peoples and minorities under international law.

Assyrians must no longer be seen solely through the lens of religious minority status -- they are distinct people with a millennia-old history and legitimate political aspirations. As the region continues to rebuild, ensuring the Assyrian people and other peoples a rightful place in its face is not only a matter of justice, it is a reflection of the global commitment to protect indigenous identities and promote justice for all peoples.