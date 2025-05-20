Assyrian Women and Their Mothers
By Barbara Vitello
Posted 2025-05-20 18:33 GMT
Former Niles resident and Maine South High School student Atra Asdou, a Lookingglass Theatre Company ensemble member, examines the relationship between Assyrian women and their mothers from the Ottoman Empire to current-day U.S. in the semiautobiographical, adults-only play "Iraq, But Funny." Dalia Ashurina directs Lookingglass' world premiere featuring Asdou, Susaan Jamshidi, Gloria Imseih Petrelli, James Rana and Sina Pooresmaeil.
Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 29-31 and June 4-6, and 1:30 p.m. June 1 at Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St., Chicago. The show opens June 7. $30-$90. lookingglasstheatre.org.
or register to post a comment.