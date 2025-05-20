Assyrian Women and Their Mothers

Playwright Atra Asdou's semiautobiographical dark comedy about the relationship between Assyrian women and their mothers premieres at Lookingglass Theatre Company. Former Niles resident and Maine South High School student Atra Asdou, a Lookingglass Theatre Company ensemble member, examines the relationship between Assyrian women and their mothers from the Ottoman Empire to current-day U.S. in the semiautobiographical, adults-only play "Iraq, But Funny." Dalia Ashurina directs Lookingglass' world premiere featuring Asdou, Susaan Jamshidi, Gloria Imseih Petrelli, James Rana and Sina Pooresmaeil.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 29-31 and June 4-6, and 1:30 p.m. June 1 at Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St., Chicago. The show opens June 7. $30-$90. lookingglasstheatre.org.