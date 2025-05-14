Jubilee of Eastern Churches: Divine Liturgy in the East Syriac Rite

Among the processions of pilgrims from all over the world that today once again passed through the splendor of the Vatican Basilica, one stood out at 1 PM, making its way toward the Altar of the Chair: dozens of ministers who would take part in the Holy Qurbana, presided over by the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, Louis Raphaël I Sako.

On the eve of the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches, a procession radiant in golden vestments moved to the melodies of chants from the Syriac tradition.

Characterized by the Anaphora of Addai and Mari--an ancient Eucharistic prayer typical of the East Syriac tradition and believed to have been composed by Thaddeus of Edessa and Mari, disciples of the Apostle Thomas--the Mass brought together the shared roots of the Chaldean Church and the Syro-Malabar Church.

His Beatitude Thattil: The Jubilee is a living communion "May this celebration be a sign not only of a preserved heritage but of a living communion," was the hope expressed during the homily by His Beatitude Mar Raphael Thattil, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

"Let us allow ourselves to be renewed in the desire to move forward together, East and West, as a single pilgrim Church proclaiming hope in a world in need of healing," the Major Archbishop said.

His Beatitude Thattil emphasized that the Jubilee is not merely a commemoration, but a convocation to rediscover the joy of the Spirit, to bear witness in the world that Christ is alive and walks with His Church.

In unity, according to the motto of Leo XIV There is a strong sense of belonging among the faithful, a fervent spirituality; children wear rosaries around their necks, and the chants evoke the ancient Mesopotamian civilizations.

He remembered the late Pope Francis--tireless advocate for the cause of the poor, whose voice calls everyone to listen to and embrace society in its diverse cultures, and whose pontificate continues to inspire the Church on the path of humility and joyful service--eyes now turn to the new Successor of Peter, Leo XIV, who fills hearts with renewed hope.

His motto recalls that unity is not something constructed, His Beatitude clarified, but a gift from the One who makes us one body.

"To celebrate this liturgy, therefore, is not only to admire something beautiful," he noted, "but to enter into the mystery of the Church, which is universal truth, which embraces diversity."

Cardinal Gugerotti: Continue to be missionary Churches Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, in his remarks at the end of the Divine Liturgy, emphasised that the Eastern Churches are, by nature, missionary Churches.

In particular, the Cardinal recalled a history marked by divisions, persecutions, and martyrdom, a history that risked causing these Churches to disappear. "Yet here you are, filled with faith, witnesses of the Risen Christ. I want to thank you for what you represent for us. Continue to be missionaries," he insisted, "because the mission of the Church is not over."

Acknowledging that the diasporas were a true tragedy, he nevertheless encouraged them to act because "God is providing a new opportunity for evangelization. You are the missionaries today; continue in your traditions according to your cultures. If you lose them, the Church loses a vital part of itself--one that cannot be replaced."

With this sentiment, the Cardinal Prefect invoked the Lord's blessing so that these diverse identities might be clothed in every good thing, in the hope that we might be "joyful in being together."

And finally, Cardinal Gugerotti gave this mandate, "Preserve unity, because the name of God is unity and love."

Deborah Castellano Lubov contributed to this report.