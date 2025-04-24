The Assyrian Genocide At 110 Years
Posted 2025-04-24 02:21 GMT
(AINA) -- "We have made a clean sweep of the Armenians and Assyrians of Azerbaijan" -- Those were the words of Djevdet Bey, the governor of Van Province in Ottoman Turkey, who on April 24, 1915 lead 20,000 Turkish soldiers and 10,000 Kurdish irregulars in the opening act of the genocide of Assyrians, Armenians and Greeks.
Between 1915 and 1918 750,000 Assyrians (75%), 1,000,000 Greeks and 1,500,000 Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks and Kurds in a genocide that aimed at and nearly succeeded in destroying the Christian communities in the Ottoman Empire.
Articles
- Estimate of the Number of Assyrians Killed in the Turkish Genocide in 1915-1918
- Reflections on the Assyrian Genocide and the Next 100 Years
- The Assyrian Genocide As Part of the Christian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire
- The Assyrian Genocide: Turkey's Wholesale Slaughter and Extermination
- Teaching People to Commit Genocide
- 100 Years of Turkish Genocide
- The Ottoman Genocide of the Assyrians during World War I
- Assyrian Genocide Scholar Discusses the Turkish Genocide of Assyrians
- Remembering the Assyrian Genocide
- The Assyrian Genocide: a Product of Ottoman Jihad
- The Assyrian Genocide By Ottoman Turkey
- Assyrian Massacres in Ottoman Turkey and Adjacent Turkish Territories
Genocide Memorials
Genocide Recognition
- French Senate Recognizes Assyrian Genocide
- Australian State of Tasmania Recognizes the Armenian Genocide
- French Senate Recognizes 1915 Assyrian Genocide
- Latvia Officially Recognizes Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide
- President Biden Recognizes Assyrian, Greek, Armenian Genocide
- Dutch Parliament Passes Motion Recognizing Assyrian, Greek, Armenian Genocide
- South Australian Young Labor Recognises Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide
- California Recognizes Assyrian, Greek, Armenian Genocide
- World Union of Jewish Students Recognize the Assyrian, Greek, Armenian Genocide
- German Recognition of Armenian, Assyrian Genocide: History and Politics
- City Council in Australia Recognises Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide
- German President Recognizes Assyrian, Greek, Armenian Genocide
- Syria Recognizes the Armenian Genocide Committed By the Ottoman Empire, Parliament Speaker Says
- Austrian Parliament Recognizes Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide
- Czech Parliament Panel Passes Genocide Centenary Resolution
- European Parliament Votes to Recognize Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide
- Dutch Parliament Recognizes Assyrian, Greek and Armenian Genocide
- Pope Francis Recognizes Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide
- Armenian Government Recognizes Turkish Genocide of Assyrians and Greeks
- Sweden Recognizes Assyrian, Greek and Armenian Genocide
- International Genocide Scholars Association Officially Recognizes Assyrian, Greek Genocides
- Parliament of Kurdistan Regarding Assyrian Genocide
Videos
Art and Pictures
Pictures of Genocide Centennial Rallies Throughout the World
