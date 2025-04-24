Australian Party Calls for Recognition of Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides

The Family First Party recognises the 1915-1923 Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides and calls upon the Australian Government to join with dozens of other nations, including our ally the United States, to do the same.

The genocide began under the cover of the Gallipoli campaign and Australian PoWs were among the first-hand witnesses to the mass killing of some 2.5 million Christians.

Family First supports the aims of the Joint Justice Initiative, comprised of the peak public affairs bodies of the Armenian-Australian, Assyrian-Australian and Greek-Australian communities - the Armenian National Committee of Australia, Assyrian National Council Australia and the Australian Hellenic Council, to achieve recognition for one of the greatest atrocities of the 20th century.

This would help bring closure to the many descendants of genocide survivors who now call Australia home.

Family First is standing 100 candidates at the up-coming federal election, including Senate candidates in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and SA.

If elected, Family First Senators will push for Australian government recognition of the genocide.