Assyrian Patriarch Hails Kurdistan As 'Model of Religious Tolerance and Unity'

Mar Awa III, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East and the Middle East. In a powerful address during the National Prayer Breakfast Day Ceremony held in Erbil on Wednesday, Mar Awa III, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East and the Middle East, lauded the Kurdistan Region as a beacon of religious coexistence and democratic values in Iraq and the broader region.

Standing before a diverse assembly of religious and political leaders from Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and around the world, the Patriarch expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to participate in what he called a "very special" gathering. He emphasized that the event, organized under the patronage of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, brought together faith leaders, civil society representatives, and government figures to celebrate unity, peace, and spiritual harmony.

Mar Awa III praised the Kurdistan Region's leadership, particularly that of Prime Minister Barzani, for creating an inclusive atmosphere that brings together various ethnicities, nationalities, and faith communities under one umbrella. He stated that Kurdistan had become a rare and advanced example of peaceful coexistence and religious pluralism--qualities he deemed vital for the future of Iraq and the region as a whole.

According to the Patriarch, such gatherings serve as vital spaces to appreciate and nurture the spirit of coexistence that people of Kurdistan already experience. He stressed that promoting tolerance should not rest solely on the shoulders of politicians but must also be a shared responsibility shouldered by religious figures and the wider community.

Mar Awa III also drew attention to the unique development of democracy within the Kurdistan Region. He observed that the roots of democracy are taking hold in Kurdistan in ways that set it apart from neighboring regions, offering a hopeful blueprint for others striving for peace, liberty, and inclusion.

The ceremony, he noted, was a moment of collective prayer and gratitude--an opportunity to thank God for the gift of life and the blessings of shared joy and mutual respect. He concluded his remarks with a call to action: for all present to continue playing active roles in advancing unity and religious harmony, not only within Iraq, but across the globe.

As Kurdistan's National Prayer Breakfast Day continues to draw regional and international attention, Mar Awa III's remarks underscore the growing recognition of the Region as a center for interfaith dialogue, religious freedom, and inclusive governance in the Middle East.