For Iraqi Assyrians, Pope's Visit Was a Rare Moment of Hope

Pope Francis looks on while seated on the podium at the square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul on March 7, 2021. ( AFP) Baghdad (AP) -- The death of Pope Francis has sent shockwaves through Iraq's Christian community, where his presence once brought hope after one of the darkest chapters in the country's recent history.

His 2021 visit to Iraq, the first ever by a pope, came after years of conflict and displacement. Just a few years before that, many Iraqi Christians had fled their homes as Daesh militants swept across the country.

Christian communities in Iraq, once numbering over a million, had already been reduced to a fraction of their former number by decades of conflict and mass emigration.

In Mosul, the site of some of the fiercest battles between Iraqi security forces and Daesh, Chaldean Archbishop Najeeb Moussa Michaeel recalled the pope's visit to the battle-scarred city at a time when many visitors were still afraid to come as a moment of joy, "like a wedding for the people of Mosul."

"He broke this barrier and stood firm in the devastated city of Mosul, proclaiming a message of love, brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence," Michaeel said.

As Francis delivered a speech in the city's Al-Midan area, which had been almost completely reduced to rubble, the archbishop said, he saw tears falling from the pope's eyes.

Sa'dullah Rassam, who was among the Christians who fled from Mosul in 2014 in the face of the Daesh offensive, was also crying as he watched the pope leave the church in Midan that day.

Rassam had spent years displaced in Irbil, the seat of northern Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region, but was among the first Christians to return to Mosul, where he lives in a small house next to the church that Francis had visited.

As the pope's convoy was leaving the church, Rassam stood outside watching.

"It was the best day of my life," Rassam said.