Australian City Council Unanimously Adopts Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocide Recognition Motion

Sydney -- In the lead-up to the 110th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Parramatta City Council officially recognised the Ottoman Empire's 1915-1923 crimes against Christian Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks as Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The motion tabled by a direct descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors, Councillor Tanya Raffoul, was unanimously adopted by all 15 councillors, who also resolved to erect a memorial plaque and conduct a tree planting ceremony to stand in solidarity with the over 6,000 Australians of Armenian, Assyrian and Greek ancestry living in the Sydney local government area.

Labor Councillor Anthony Ellard (Dundas Ward) seconded the motion in the presence of leaders and community members from the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek communities.

The Parramatta Local Government Area, home to Sydney's second central business district, now joins the legislative bodies of Ryde, Willoughby and Fairfield City Council as well as the State Parliaments of New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania in officially recognising the 1915 Genocides.

Councillor Raffoul, representing the Dundas Ward, spoke about her family's story of survival during the Armenian Genocide and emotionally said: "Where they try to erase, we will preserve. For every history book they burn, we will write two more. And every 24th of April we will reflect on the memories of the victims."

"Western Sydney is home to a proud and growing Armenian-Australian community, many of whom are direct descendants of genocide survivors. The plaque and memorial garden will serve as a gathering place for the thousands of Armenians in the area to honour their ancestors and pay their respects."

The Armenian National Committee of Australia has written to all councillors thanking them for their principled stance and supporting the motion.

The full motion introduced by Clr Raffoul read: