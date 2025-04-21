Assyrians Returning Home to Southeastern Turkey After Peace Restored

As peace is restored across southeastern Turkey, Chaldeans, Catholic Assyrians who were forced to leave their village in the 1990s due to terrorist attacks, are returning in growing numbers to their ancestral home at the foot of Mount Cudi in the Silopi district of Şırnak province.

The village, once home to a thriving Chaldean community, was evacuated approximately 35 years ago due to security concerns. Residents migrated to other provinces in Turkey and abroad, particularly to European countries.

Petrus Karatay, 70, a former resident, moved to Istanbul before settling in France. Though he built a new life as a father of six, Karatay never lost his longing for the land where he was born and raised.

Following the establishment of peace in the region, Karatay applied in 2009 to return to his village under the "Return to Village and Rehabilitation Project," launched by Turkey's Interior Ministry and returned in 2011.

He built a three-story home, planted 7,000 saplings, and worked to restore the village's infrastructure, paving the way for other Chaldeans from Europe to follow. Since then, seven families have begun construction in Aksu, and five more are planning to return.

Rebuilding living standards

After returning to the still-developing village at the foot of Mount Cudi, Karatay told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has been working since 2009 to improve infrastructure and plant in the area.

"We want to build a village with a high standard of living. I have worked very hard for this since 2009. I built my house, constructed roads and water systems, and landscaped the area. I made it my mission to rebuild this village," he said.

Karatay said he planted 7,000 saplings, including pistachio, walnut, olive, grapevine, almond, apricot and plum trees and keeps bees. He said he grows enough fruits and vegetables to be self-sufficient while praising the village's clean air and water.

'I chose the village life'

Karatay said he spends nine months of the year in the village, only leaving from January to March. "I can't work anymore because of my age, but I employ workers. We get many visitors in the summer. They really like our village," he said.

"I lived in both Istanbul and Paris, but I chose village life," said Karatay, adding that he will do everything he can to keep the village alive.

He said there are plans to build a church and establish a workshop to revive the production of sal sepik, a traditional local fabric once made in Aksu.

Highlighting the village's potential for beekeeping, livestock and agriculture, Karatay said Mount Cudi is now livable and suitable for growing all fruits except citrus.

He emphasized that there are opportunities in the village for beekeeping, livestock and agriculture, saying: "I want to develop this village completely; only then will I feel fulfilled, then I can die peacefully. I've made up my mind that I will live the rest of my life here and do everything I can to create an environment that encourages people to come here."