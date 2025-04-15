Victorian MPs Recognize Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide

Victorian Parliament Members of Parliament Chris Crewther, Ann-Marie Hermans, and Kim Wells. The Federation of Pontian Associations of Australia has warmly welcomed and commended the recent statements made in the Victorian Parliament by Members of Parliament Chris Crewther, Ann-Marie Hermans, and Kim Wells, recognising the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides.

"These speeches mark a significant moment for justice, remembrance, and the acknowledgment of historical truth," the Federation said in a statement.

"As descendants of survivors of the Pontian Greek Genocide, our community has long advocated for formal recognition of these atrocities, and we are heartened to see our voices reflected in Parliament."

Across Victoria, Federation members work tirelessly to preserve the memory of the victims, educate future generations, and foster intercultural understanding.

"The sentiments expressed by these MPs not only honour the memory of those who perished but also provide reassurance to thousands of descendants that our history is being acknowledged at the highest levels of Government and for this, we say thank you," Federation President, Esta Paschalidis-Chilas, said.

The Federation applauded this important step towards broader recognition and said they look forward to continuing their work with elected representatives across the political spectrum to ensure that truth and remembrance remain central to people's shared values.