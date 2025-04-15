Assyrians in North Iraq Gather for Ecumenical Palm Sunday Procession

The Christian faithful of Ankawa, a suburb of Erbil in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, came together on Saturday, 12 April, to witness their faith and ecumenical unity during the annual Palm Sunday Procession.

Organized by the Catechetical Committee of the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil, the event was organized under the theme: "Hosanna in the highest, blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord." The event drew hundreds of participants in a celebration rooted in shared faith and common witness, bringing together leaders and faithful from various Christian denominations in a shared act of worship and unity, culminating in prayer at the Shrine of Mar Elia.

The procession commenced at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. John the Baptist of the Assyrian Church of the East and proceeded toward the historic Shrine of Mar Elia, a sacred site for the Chaldean Catholic faithful. Leading the event were high-ranking Church leaders, including His Holiness Mar Awa III, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Archbishop Bashar Warda, Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Erbil, Archbishop Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf of the Syriac Orthodox Church, and Archbishop Nathanael Nizar Agam of the Syriac Catholic Church. They were joined by priests, deacons, catechists, and representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government, all united in prayer and song.

The procession was marked by the active participation of children enrolled in catechetical programs, many of whom led the faithful in hymns and carried palm and olive branches--symbols of peace, hope, and the triumphant entry of Christ into Jerusalem. Syriac Orthodox Scouts and Syriac Catholic catechism students accompanied the march with chants and spiritual songs.

Upon arrival at the Shrine of Mar Elia, the faithful gathered for a concluding prayer service, offering gratitude for the gift of Christian fellowship and the enduring presence of Christ in their midst.

The procession, now in its 14th consecutive year, has become a cornerstone event in the life of the Christian community in Ankawa--an annual moment of renewal, identity, and interchurch collaboration.

The Committee noted that the unity witnessed during this ecumenical event reflects a broader commitment to cooperation among the churches in the region. Supported by the Kurdistan Regional Government, it said the procession highlights the freedom and vitality of Christian life in Erbil and the importance of religious expression in the public sphere. Palm Sunday liturgies continued in each parish following the procession.