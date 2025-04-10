Perpetrator of the Assyrian Festival Attack in Iraq Identified

The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) on Thursday released a statement detailing a terrorist attack that occurred during the Akitu festival on April 1, 2025, in Duhok.

According to the statement, while residents gathered to celebrate the Assyrian and Babylonian spring festival, a man launched a violent cleaver attack against participants, injuring two civilians.

Security forces from the Duhok Security Directorate swiftly intervened and arrested the suspect at the scene. The attacker was identified as Lu'ayy Abdul Rahim Ramadan, also known by the alias Abu Juhayman Baghdadi, a Syrian national born in 2003.

The KRSC revealed that following interrogation, the suspect confessed to being affiliated with ISIS. He admitted that the attack was carried out under the guidance and directive of ISIS leadership.

The KRSC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the region's citizens and preventing extremist threats, particularly during public and religious celebrations. An investigation is ongoing.