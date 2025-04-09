Syria's Islamist Government Claims Assyrian is an Arabic Language

The Culture and Antiquities Authority in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria issued a statement today, condemning the statements made by the Minister of Culture in the Damascus Authority regarding the origin of the Syriac language.

The statement was delivered in front of the Culture and Antiquities Authority building in Raqqa Province in three languages: Arabic, Kurdish, and Syriac. It stated: "Out of our commitment to the cultural and historical truth of Syria's components, some statements issued by the Minister of Culture in the Syrian Interim Government through the media have included historically incorrect information regarding the Syriac language and the origin of the name Syria."

The Minister of Culture in the Damascus Authority had stated in a television interview that the Syriac language is an "ancient Arabic dialect," and that the name "Syria" means "the lords," from which the English word "SIR" is derived. These claims were described by the authority as "not based on any reliable scientific or historical foundation," and constitute "a blatant affront to the linguistic and cultural identity of the Syriac-Assyrian people, one of the oldest peoples in the region."

The Syriac language is an independent Semitic language.

The statement confirmed that: "The Syriac language is an independent Semitic language belonging to the Aramaic branch, with a reliable history extending over thousands of years," and added that: "The origins of the name Syria date back to the civilizations and peoples of the region, and it was given by the Greeks to the land inhabited by the Akkadians, Babylonians, Assyrians, Arameans, and Syriacs."

The statement mentioned that the issued remarks "reflect an exclusionary and totalitarian mindset," urging the Damascus authorities to be cautious of such rhetoric to avoid repeating the "mistakes of the Ba'ath regime," and to emphasize respect for cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity in Syria.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that "preserving cultural and linguistic diversity in Syria is not a favor or a gift, but a fundamental condition for building a democratic pluralistic state based on mutual recognition and respect for others."